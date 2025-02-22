Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.83.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

