Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 470.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,407,000 after purchasing an additional 148,302 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,391,000 after purchasing an additional 107,323 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

TT opened at $354.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $279.00 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

