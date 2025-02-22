Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.