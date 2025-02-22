Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $270,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,366.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,708.09 and a one year high of $3,484.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,321.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,206.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

