Commercial National Financial Co. (CEFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

CEFC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

