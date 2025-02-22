Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

