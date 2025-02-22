Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $358.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $235.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,407 shares in the company, valued at $24,441,474.60. This trade represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,056.70. The trade was a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,306 shares of company stock worth $97,300,651 over the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,097 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,573,462,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after buying an additional 127,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $409,919,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,484,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

