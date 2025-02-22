Coeur Mining, Inc. Issues Technical Report Summary for Las Chispas Mine

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) released a technical report summary for its Las Chispas Mine on February 19, 2025. The report, labeled as Exhibit 96.1, was included as part of the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The summary provides key insights and details related to the Las Chispas Mine’s operations, with an effective date of December 31, 2024. Accompanying the report are several exhibits including consents from qualified persons such as Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, Christopher Pascoe, Joseph Wallick, and P&E Mining Consultants, Inc.

As per the filing, Coeur Mining has ensured compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by submitting this report, signed on behalf of the company by Michael Routledge, the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Investors and stakeholders can access the complete report and associated exhibits through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s online database or the company’s official channels. This development underscores Coeur Mining’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance in its operational disclosures.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

