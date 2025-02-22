Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6165 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $83.50 and a 12 month high of $115.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

