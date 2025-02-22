CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 1,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

CITIC Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

