CIBC Reiterates C$59.00 Price Target for North West (TSE:NWC)

CIBC set a C$59.00 price objective on North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised North West from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.20.
In related news, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,783.24. This trade represents a 55.14 % decrease in their position. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.
