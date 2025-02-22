CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

