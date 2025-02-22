CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,637 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 199.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

