CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $20.96. CI Financial shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 222 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.69%.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.