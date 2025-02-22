Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $267.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

