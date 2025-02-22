China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 3,643,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,335,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 8.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.
About China Liberal Education
China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.
