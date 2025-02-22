China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 3,643,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,335,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 8.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.