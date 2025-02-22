Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 52,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

