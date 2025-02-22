Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,336.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 96,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 92,895 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,221 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. The trade was a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.5 %

CRL stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

