Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Cerus has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cerus news, Director Eric Bjerkholt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,133 shares in the company, valued at $288,596.74. This trade represents a 10.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

