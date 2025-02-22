Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 36.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 36.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). 33,563,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

