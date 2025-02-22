Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 38.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). Approximately 8,976,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.78.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,956.41). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

