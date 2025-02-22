Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 36.2% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 36.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). Approximately 33,563,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average daily volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.78. The firm has a market cap of £152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King purchased 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.