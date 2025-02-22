Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 38.5% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 38.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). Approximately 8,976,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.21) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Ceres Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.78. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £152.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

