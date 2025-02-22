Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.