Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

