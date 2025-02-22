Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $58,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,984,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,171,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 271,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

