Centricity Wealth Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 5,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 242,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 238,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $79,390,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $389.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average is $361.55. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $395.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

