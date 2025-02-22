Centricity Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 380 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

