Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 334 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.32 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.