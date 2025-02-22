Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 69,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 428,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.95.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.