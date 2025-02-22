Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,861,000 after buying an additional 174,586 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,819.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 130,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 123,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.6 %

CASY opened at $405.59 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.11 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.12 and a 200-day moving average of $396.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

