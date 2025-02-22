Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group accounts for about 1.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

