Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 558 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.15. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.