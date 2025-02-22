CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Down 11.5% – Here’s Why

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) fell 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86. 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

CAR Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through six segments: Australia Online Advertising Services; Australia Data, Research and Services; Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

