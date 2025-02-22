Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,847 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,203,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 635,133 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1,240.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 578,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,362,000.

CGMU opened at $27.18 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

