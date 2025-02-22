Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $404.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.