Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $57.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,892.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $811,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Five9 by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

