Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 201,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 64,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.

