Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 275,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 58,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Canstar Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.55.
About Canstar Resources
Canstar Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Golden Baie project that comprises 52 mineral exploration licenses located in the south-central Newfoundland.
