Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 66.7% – Time to Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 412,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,393% from the average session volume of 27,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada One Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Canada One Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.