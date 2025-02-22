Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.