Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TK stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

