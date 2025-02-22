Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

