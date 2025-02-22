Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Stock Down 1.6 %
IDEX stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.