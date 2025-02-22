Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 1.6 %

IDEX stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

Get Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.