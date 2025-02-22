Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

