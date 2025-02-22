Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,588 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Entergy Trading Down 1.1 %

ETR opened at $84.94 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

