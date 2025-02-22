Callan Capital LLC Sells 959 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

