Callan Capital LLC Acquires 5,772 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 378,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 17,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

T stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

