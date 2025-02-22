CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CAE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after buying an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $453,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

