C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 334.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Opera by 14.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

OPRA opened at $19.59 on Friday. Opera Limited has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Opera’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Opera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

